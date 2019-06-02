Michael Curtis Bidwell, 79, of Simsbury, CT, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on May 25th, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT on September 30, 1939, to the late George Frederick and Marjorie Rosalie (Whipple) Bidwell. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and was carrier for the Simsbury Post Office. At 17, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. and at 18 was sent to Beirut, Lebanon. He was proud to be a Marine and to have served his country. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, they were inseparable for 47 years. They were also best friends and soul mates. They loved to travel and thankfully he got to see the Roman ruins. He loved history, cooking, the Yankees and mowing his lawn. Michael was a good man, a true Marine, always willing to help someone in need. Semper Fi! He is also survived by his two nephews Daniel Kenneth Herlihy of Gray, GA and James Allen Wakefield Pointer (Will) of Virginia, a niece, Margie Pratt of South Carolina and their families. His surviving cousins include Marlene Benson and her Husband Roy of Southwick, MA and several cousins in Portland, ME., additionally, Ernie and Pat Heath of Enfield, CT who were his best friends since junior high and Elaine Callahan of Enfield, CT. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Michael's memory may send donations to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby, is caring for arrangements.





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary