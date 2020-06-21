Michael D. Coogan, 66, of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Lisiewski) Coogan, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Hartford on April 15, 1954, he was the son of the late John and Mayna (Lloyd) Coogan. Mike worked as a chef in several area restaurants over the years and was also an employee of the Town of East Hartford. In his life, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved taking family trips to Rhode Island and sharing meals with loved ones. A loving father and grandfather, Mike will be forever missed by his two children, John Coogan and wife Keri of Manchester and Kelly Nazario and husband Ruben of East Hartford and his three adored grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Jack Coogan and Gracie and Camila Nazario. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Coogan of Coventry; three sisters, Margaret Shuckerow and husband Dennis of Danielson, Teresa Coogan and Kathleen Cabral and husband Jim, all of Marlborough, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack Coogan. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford will be private by family invitation only. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Mike, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.