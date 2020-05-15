Michael D. Guire, 51, of Colchester died unexpectedly Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1968 in Middletown, CT to Donald J. Guire and Janet Rosano Milardo. Michael was raised in Colchester where he developed many cherished friendships. In his youth, Michael found his lifelong passion for baseball, fishing and hunting. He continued to play baseball for Bacon Academy until his graduation in 1987. It was at this time that Michael began his long-standing career in home construction. He was the project manager for Heatherwood Homes, LLC, and later proprietor of RMG Builders, LLC. Michael married Heather (Borkiewicz) Guire, and had two sons Ryan and Nicholas. Michael's greatest joy was spending time with his sons who share his passion for fishing and hunting. He was a 20-year member of Colchester Fish and Game Club where he volunteered many hours for various functions and benefits. Michael was a devoted father to his sons. When the boys decided to play football, he volunteered to record the stats for their football team at Bacon Academy. Michael is survived by his parents and sons, step-mother Carol Guire, step-father Matthew Butera and his sisters Marcia Guire and her fiancé Susan Vellanti, Jennifer Naboicheck and husband Skip, Julie McGeeney and husband Michael, nieces Pippa McGeeney and Lenox Naboicheck, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. James Rosano, Daniel Guire and Dorothy Guire-Hill, uncle Jeffery Guire and niece Saylor Naboicheck. In lieu of flowers an education fund has been established for Michael's sons Ryan and Nicholas. Donations can be made to R&N Education Fund, Andrea Blackwell at Liberty Bank, 420 South Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. There will be a private memorial service at Calvary Cemetery in Middletown. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.