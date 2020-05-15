Michael D. Guire
1968 - 2020
Michael D. Guire, 51, of Colchester died unexpectedly Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1968 in Middletown, CT to Donald J. Guire and Janet Rosano Milardo. Michael was raised in Colchester where he developed many cherished friendships. In his youth, Michael found his lifelong passion for baseball, fishing and hunting. He continued to play baseball for Bacon Academy until his graduation in 1987. It was at this time that Michael began his long-standing career in home construction. He was the project manager for Heatherwood Homes, LLC, and later proprietor of RMG Builders, LLC. Michael married Heather (Borkiewicz) Guire, and had two sons Ryan and Nicholas. Michael's greatest joy was spending time with his sons who share his passion for fishing and hunting. He was a 20-year member of Colchester Fish and Game Club where he volunteered many hours for various functions and benefits. Michael was a devoted father to his sons. When the boys decided to play football, he volunteered to record the stats for their football team at Bacon Academy. Michael is survived by his parents and sons, step-mother Carol Guire, step-father Matthew Butera and his sisters Marcia Guire and her fiancé Susan Vellanti, Jennifer Naboicheck and husband Skip, Julie McGeeney and husband Michael, nieces Pippa McGeeney and Lenox Naboicheck, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. James Rosano, Daniel Guire and Dorothy Guire-Hill, uncle Jeffery Guire and niece Saylor Naboicheck. In lieu of flowers an education fund has been established for Michael's sons Ryan and Nicholas. Donations can be made to R&N Education Fund, Andrea Blackwell at Liberty Bank, 420 South Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. There will be a private memorial service at Calvary Cemetery in Middletown. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Calvary Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
I remember Michael when he was a young boy and played ball and was friends with my son Brandy. We were reacquainted when he came to our home to do some plumbing work. We reminisced and laughed for a long time. He shared some regrets also, but said making his boys his priority was his goal now. I was so sad to hear of his passing and I pray for the comfort of all grieving.
Valerie Hopkins-McGriff
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Mike. My thoughts and prayers are with Ryan and Nick and the rest of his family at this time.
John Rudker
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You helped raise great sons, no man can have a greater legacy. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. With our heartfelt sympathy, John, Dawn, Caitlin& Cara
Shea Family
Friend
May 9, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Michael prayers to the family and children of Mike.
Adam
Classmate
May 8, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. It deeply saddens me that a great man is gone way to soon
Michelle Bissett
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Karen Reilly
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Lineberry
Classmate
May 8, 2020
No words can express the sadness that is transpiring from Mikes passing. The many memories I have with him will be cherished always. I'll miss not waving to him at least once daily, or discussing work or fishing. Always laughing about something. My condolences to his family knowing how much he will be missed. He is at peace now in the hands of the Lord. God Bless, Rest in peace Mike.
Sean Harrison
Friend
May 7, 2020
On behalf of my husband and myself, we are truly sorry for Mikes loss. He will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to his children and the rest of his family.
Kelly
Friend
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosemary
Friend
May 7, 2020
My thoughts go out to you and your family Marcia. I know you were a dedicated sister to Mike, and will continue to be a tremendous support to your mom and your nephews.
Jennifer Paneccasio
Friend
May 7, 2020
Marcia - so sorry on the loss of your brother. My heartfelt sympathies to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Angela
Friend
May 7, 2020
I cant believe Mike is gone. I remember him coming into the building dept with his Dad and Bryan T. Im so sorry for the family. Rest In Peace Mike you will be missed by so many. I will always remember your smile and humor.
Joan Paulman
Friend
May 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Deepest sympathy on your loss.
Elaine Ferguson
Family
