St James Episcopal Church
76 Federal St
New London, CT 06320
Michael Hatt, 68, of New London, Connecticut, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Michael was born in Biddeford, Maine to Theresa and Chester Hatt. He grew up in Meriden, Connecticut and served with the Marines during the Vietnam War. He was part of the Hartford Crisis Team and worked as a Social Worker for the State of Connecticut before retiring. In recent years, he lived at St. Francis House in New London where he was known for Witnessing for Peace with Cal. He is survived by his daughters Jessica Hatt and Alison (Nathan) Joslin, his loving ex-wife Catherine Hatt, his four siblings Barbara (Charles) Dziedzic, Daniel (Lou) Hatt, Cindy (Bruce) Sturgis, Thomas (Karin) Hatt, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 1st at St. James Episcopal Church in New London, at 1:00pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Francis House at 30 Broad St., New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2019
