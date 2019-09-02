Home

Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael D. Irvin Sr. Obituary
Michael D. Irvin, Sr., 76, of New Britain, widower of Judith (Agan) Irvin, passed away Saturday (August 31, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Denison, Texas, Michael has been a longtime New Britain resident and was an HVAC Technician for several local companies prior to his retirement in 2003. He is survived by his son, Michael D. Irvin, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of New Britain; two daughters, Teena Hayes and her fiance Louis Picaut of Maine; and Tammy Irvin and her boyfriend Steven Jones of New Britain. Two sisters, Mildred Bailey in Kentucky; and Celinda Cords of Colorado; 5 grandchildren, Lilah and Olivia Irvin; Dylan and Dustin Hayes; and Amanda Whitworth; three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Judith, he was predeceased by a daughter, Traci Irvin; and a brother, Donald Irvin. Calling hours will be held Friday 5 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Funeral service and burial will be private. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 2, 2019
