Michael D. Norman, 82, of Manchester, CT, beloved husband for 59 years to Mary "Bonnie" (Marshall) Norman died on Friday, September 4, 2020 of complications of COVID-19. Michael was born in Hartford on January 22, 1938 to the late Ida Evelyn (Cohen) and Samuel Norman. Graduating from UConn in 1960, he was an elementary school teacher in Manchester for more than 35 years. Michael was both President of the Manchester Education Association Teachers union and Retired Teachers of CT (ARTC). He enjoyed reading, ballroom dancing, talking politics and spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking them to the Nutmeg Theatre at Storrs. He was predeceased by his grandson Benjamin Norman, his brother-in-law Al Koboski and his sister-in-law Kathryn Ross Koboski. Along with his loving wife, Bonnie, left to cherish his memory are his sons Sam (Teri Burnett) and Lawrence Norman, beloved grandchildren Becca and Dan Norman, his brother Paul (Arlene) Norman, nephews David (Joann), Thomas (MaryBeth) Norman, Stephen Ross, and niece Emily Bernard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Foodshare CT, (site.foodshare.org
) or the Benjamin Norman Memorial Scholarship (Coventry Scholarship Foundation at Coventry High School 78 Ripley Hill Road Coventry, CT 06238). A funeral service will be live streamed from the funeral home website, today, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 10:00AM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM at Beth Sholom Memorial Park, 222 Autumn Street Manchester, CT 06040. To watch the live streamed service, sign the guestbook or share photos, please visit www.manchesterfh.com