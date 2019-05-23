Michael E. Dunay, Jr., 68, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT, son of the late Michael E., Sr. and Patricia (Hanley) Dunay. Mike worked as a computer programmer at Computer Sciences Corporation. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, and enjoyed haying on the family farm. Mike is survived by his two children, Heather Knowlton and her husband Stewart, and Matthew Dunay; grandson, Cylus Dunay; six siblings, Barbara Consolini and her husband Jerry, Patricia Ducharme and her husband Bill, Ann Satkowski, Margaret DeCicco and her husband Peter, Judith Zelz and her husband John, and Tim Dunay and his wife Yvonna; and many nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019