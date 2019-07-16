Michael E. Brown "Mike", of Cromwell, died on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1931 in Syracuse, NY and was the son of the late Paul F. Brown, Sr. and the late G. Beulah (Jean) Brown. Mike is survived by his two children; Leslie A. Jones of Norwich and Patrick M. Brown of New London. Leslie Jones is the mother of Mike's three grandchildren: Connor Jones and his wife, Anne of Austin, TX, and Molly and Patrick Jones of Norwich. Mike is also survived by his three brothers and their wives: Paul F. Brown, Jr. and Margaret of Bolton, Terry Brown and Elizabeth of Charleston, SC, and Kevin Brown and Patti of Westbrook. Special individuals in Mike's life are Sandra P. Brown of Cromwell, his former wife, and her two children, Rhonda Frazier and Matthew LaPointe of Durham. Mike served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was employed by Northeast Utilities. A private burial will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. To send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019