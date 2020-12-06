ENFIELD – Michael E. Grabon, 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Holyoke, MA, son of the late Kazmer and Helen (Borsuk) Grabon, he lived in Enfield since 1959 and was a 1965 graduate of Enfield High School. He was also a 1969 graduate of the University of Connecticut, and received his Masters in Accounting from the University of Hartford and his Masters in Business Administration from Western New England University. Michael was the owner of Michael E. Grabon, CPA. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Connecticut Society of Accountants and the Andover Sportsman Club. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He leaves his wife of forty-six years, Susan L. (Akerlind) Grabon, three sons, Keith E. and his wife Jennifer Grabon of Fayetteville, AR, Andrew C. Grabon of Enfield, Scott W. and his wife Shannon Grabon of Norfolk, VA, a daughter, Victoria R. Grabon of Bradenton, FL, two brothers, Charles Grabon of Sorrento, FL, Leonard and his wife Marita Grabon of Enfield, a sister and her husband, Louise and John Pastormerlo of Enfield, four grandchildren, Katianna Grabon, Gwenyth Dyer, Jared Grabon, Logan Grabon and nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 6pm at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. The burial will be private. Calling hours will precede the funeral on Wednesday from 4-6pm. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Smilow Cancer Hospital Closer to Free Fund, 94 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com