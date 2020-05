Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael E. Smith, 56, passed away Friday, May 1st, at St Francis Hospital. Michael was born on December 23, 1963, in Greenville, South Carolina. He grew up in Hartford and settled in East Windsor with his wife to raise their family. A grave-side service will be held Thursday, May 14th, 10:00am at Scantic Cemetery, 21 Cemetery Road, East Windsor, CT 06088.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store