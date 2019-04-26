Michael Edwin "Ed" Obernesser, 82, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Diane (Pineo) Obernesser, died Tuesday April 23, 2019 at home. Born March 10, 1937 in Little Falls, NY, son of the late Edwin B. and Rita (Balderston) Obernesser, he had lived in Glastonbury for the past 53 years. Prior to his retirement in 1992 Ed was a mechanical engineer for Pratt & Whiney Aircraft for over 30 years. Ed was a 1959 graduate of RPI in Troy, NY. He also earned a Master's Degree from RPI Graduate Center in Hartford, CT. Ed was an active and longtime member of St. Dunstan Church, a 40 year member of the their Bridge Group, coached boys and girls Hartwell soccer and was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football. He volunteered at the House of Bread, brought Communion to residents at Glastonbury Health Care Center and attended retreats at the Holy Family Retreat Center for 48 years. He was also a 3rd degree life member of the Knights of Columbus in Glastonbury. His greatest joy after retirement was being "Papa" to his twin grandsons and providing daycare to them after their birth. Besides his wife he is survived by a son Daniel E. Obernesser of Glastonbury, a daughter Cathleen O. Leon and her fiancé Aaron Zickefoose of Glastonbury, grandsons Matthew M. Leon and Michael G. Leon of Seattle, WA, a brother Martin Obernesser and his wife Judy of Jupiter, FL, a sister Maryann Quinlan and her husband Tom of East Granby, a sister-in-law Jean Pineo of East Hartford and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The only friends Ed didn't have were the ones he hadn't met yet. Special thanks to Hartford Healthcare at Home and the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center for their care and support during Ed's illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday April 29 at 10am in St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Sunday April 28 from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the House of Bread, 1453 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120, Holy Family Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107 or to a . For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary