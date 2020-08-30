1/1
Michael F. "Mike" Callan
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Francis Callan, 56, of West Hartford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Hartford on March 23, 1964, Mike was the son of Francis and Mary Frances (Shea) Callan, he graduated from Conard High School in 1982 and went on to earn an AS degree in mechanical engineering from Hartford State Technical College in 1984. He was a longtime employee of Pratt & Whitney where he worked as a Master Technician for 36 years and enjoyed traveling for work projects, especially to Japan, Singapore, and Poland. He is survived by his mother, Mary Frances (Shea) Callan, his wife, Marilyn Callan, his children Ryan and Brianne Callan, his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Beth and James Serdechny and his nephews, Callan and Luke Serdechny, his brother, Matthew Callan, and many close friends and relatives. Mike was an avid golfer, even won the club championship at Topstone Golf Course a few times, a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Basketball. He loved listening to music and going to concerts, and spending time with friends and family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
He was always such a pleasure to wait on at Topstone, he will be missed with that big smile and laugh !! Rest Easy my friend
Tracy Gray
Friend
August 29, 2020
Broken hearted Mike. Your smile and laugh will be missed by your Topstone family RIP
Ricky LaBruna
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved