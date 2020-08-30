Michael "Mike" Francis Callan, 56, of West Hartford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Hartford on March 23, 1964, Mike was the son of Francis and Mary Frances (Shea) Callan, he graduated from Conard High School in 1982 and went on to earn an AS degree in mechanical engineering from Hartford State Technical College in 1984. He was a longtime employee of Pratt & Whitney where he worked as a Master Technician for 36 years and enjoyed traveling for work projects, especially to Japan, Singapore, and Poland. He is survived by his mother, Mary Frances (Shea) Callan, his wife, Marilyn Callan, his children Ryan and Brianne Callan, his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Beth and James Serdechny and his nephews, Callan and Luke Serdechny, his brother, Matthew Callan, and many close friends and relatives. Mike was an avid golfer, even won the club championship at Topstone Golf Course a few times, a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Basketball. He loved listening to music and going to concerts, and spending time with friends and family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
