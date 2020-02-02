Home

Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Michael F. Carucci


1938 - 2020
Michael F. Carucci Obituary
Michael Frank Carucci Jr, 81, of Killingworth, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home from complications of COPD. He is survived by his wife Susan Carucci, nee Cyr, foster son, Ryan Spencer, a sister and brother-in law, Barbara and Jerry Venditti, his niece and nephews and family abound. Mr. Carucci was born on July 15, 1938 in Bristol, Ct. the Son of Michael F. and Sophia Carucci. Michael was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. He was employed by Combustion Engineering Followed by Alstom Power, as a Quality Control Engineer in construction and decommissioning of large power plants world-wide. Michael was a brilliant man and led an extraordinary life. As a younger man, he raced cars, held a pilot's license and flew for work and pleasure. He was an avid fly fisherman, loved boating, snorkeling and travel. He will be remembered mostly for his generous heart and loving soul. He was devoted to his family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Swan Funeral Home, Clinton is handling the arrangements. Visit www.swanfh.com for tributes and service information.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
