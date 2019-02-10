Michael F. Dowley, 75, son of Catherine Fitzgerald Dowley and Michael Dowley, died suddenly on February 6, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT, and is predeceased by his brothers, Richard Dowley and Francis Dowley. He is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Marie; his son Michael and wife Lauren Dowley; his son Conor and his wife Trisha Dowley; his daughter Nora and her husband David Liebowitz; as well as his many family members including Barbara Dowley, Barbara LePera, Anne DeSalvo ,John DeSalvo, Kathleen Dowley Denno, and Patty Ryder. He is also survived by his most loved grandchildren, who made him the happiest: Maggie, Emily, Fitz, Emmett, Filomena and Michael the fourth. Mike lived in Middletown, was a lawyer for 50 years, and served the area through his 40-year law practice. He loved his work, his clients, and the community, but, most of all, he loved and lived for his family. Nothing made him happier than making memories and sharing stories, emergency weather updates, and experiences with his family. Mike lived his life, up until his last day, without any pretense and always young at heart. He was an avid sports fan (most notably the Providence Friars and Boston Red Sox). He also cherished his Irish roots and kept in close contact with his family and friends in Carrick-on-Suir and Dingle, Ireland. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, kindness, and sincere interest in all those around him. His Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 13th) at 11:30 a.m. St. John Church, Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary