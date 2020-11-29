Michael F. Enright, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Ashford, CT on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born in Woonsocket, RI, son of the late Francis and Elaine (St. Pierre) Enright. Michael attended E.O. Smith High School, and received his bachelor's degree from ECSU. After completing his studies, he taught Tae Kwon Do and attained a 2nd Degree Black Belt. He went on to work at the Mansfield Training School before fulfilling his dream of serving the State of Connecticut as a Conservation Officer. Michael was a member of the Connecticut Conservation Officers Association (CCOA), and loved to reminisce and share stories from his time on the force. Since childhood, Michael was passionate about wildlife and had a deep interest in the natural world, leading to a lifelong love for hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors with his friends and family. His love of hunting led to another great passion: training gundogs, especially labrador retrievers with which he shared a special kinship. He leaves behind two beloved dogs, Trad and Mac, who are champion retrievers and loyal companions. Some of Michael's closest friends were those he met through his passion for hunting dogs. He was a member of the American Kennel Club, the Yankee Waterfowler Retriever Club, and actively participated in hunting and retrieving competitions throughout the Northeast. In addition to loving the outdoors, Michael was also deeply involved in the arts and developed many artistic hobbies including taxidermy, drawing, wood carving, and photography, which he was particularly fond of. He loved to create and share photos documenting his adventures in the outdoors, his deep love for dogs, and his devotion to his many friends. Those who knew him, know that he was also a prolific writer who loved to chronicle his experiences through the written word in the form of poetry, essay, and correspondence with loved ones. Deeply proud of his Irish heritage, Michael was enamored with traditional Irish music and culture. He was self-taught on the Irish whistle and regularly attended Trad Sessions, Irish music concerts, and Irish culture festivals to celebrate his heritage. Michael was a loving father who was always supportive of his family's interests and endeavors. Above all else, Michael cherished his countless friends and was always a loyal and dependable ally. He was a deeply social person who loved to connect with others about shared interests and passions. He was a member of the Bigelow Howard club along with many of his close friends. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lisa (Supina) Enright; two cherished daughters, Megan Enright and Shannon Enright and her partner Ralph Jonathas; his beloved grandson, Bryson; his brother, Kevin Enright and his wife Dawn; his sister-in-law, Kim Enright Raiola; his mother-in-law, Anne Supina and her companion John Postemski; four brothers-in-law, Rudy Supina and his wife Mary, Vincent Supina and his wife Sue, Dennis Supina and his wife Beth, and Eric Supina and his wife Paula; his two loyal dogs, Trad and Mac, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick Enright; and his father-in-law, Rudolph Supina. The Enright Family extends their sincere thanks to the CT State Environmental Police Officers, the CT State Police Officers, the Ashford Volunteer Fire Department, and the Shemansky Family for their assistance during this difficult time. A memorial service for Mike will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Philip Cemetery, Pompey Hollow Rd., Ashford, CT. There will be no calling hours. Close family and those who have trouble walking are welcome to park in the cemetery for the service. All others attending are asked to park across the street from the cemetery entrance in the St. Philip Church parking lot, located at 64 Pompey Hollow Rd., Ashford. Memorial donations may be made to the James V. Spignesi Jr. Memorial Fund, 71 Westmont, West Hartford, Connecticut, 06127, or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), www.nami.org
