Michael F. Gaipa

Michael F. Gaipa Obituary
Michael Francis Gaipa, son of the late Charles and Irene Gaipa, who was born August 8, 1952 in Hartford CT, passed away suddenly on January 11th. Michael was a natural born musician and artist with a great sense of humor. Born and raised in Hartford, in recent years he lived in West Haven where he enjoyed the friendship of good and thoughtful neighbors. Michael will be greatly missed. He is survived by his three sisters and his son. Funeral Services are private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 14, 2020
