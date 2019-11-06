Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael F. Rosa


1956 - 2019
Michael F. Rosa Obituary
Michael F. Rosa, 63, of Griswold, entered into eternal peace at his home on November 4, 2019. Son of the late Raymond and Irene (Asselin) Rosa, he was born in Hartford, CT on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1956. Michael loved to watch television and enjoyed his favorite meals from McDonalds. His family would like to thank Shirley and the staff of Keystone Human Services for their excellent care of Michael. Michael is survived by his brother, Kenneth Rosa and his wife Kerri of Columbia and his brother David and his wife Sofia; his sisters, Cathryn England and her husband Troy of TX and Nancy Willard and her husband Charles of East Hartford; his nieces, Stephanie Rosa, Nicole Rosa, Danielle Lortie and her husband Andrew, and Samantha Rosa; his sister-in-law, Linda Rosa; his nephews, David Rosa, Ryan Rosa and his wife Katie, and Zachary Rosa; his great nieces, Elizabeth and Lily; and his great nephews, Bridger and Colten. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother, Raymond J. Rosa. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service honoring Michael's life will be held at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial with will follow in St. Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to Organization for Autism Research, 2111 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 401, Arlington, VA 22201. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
