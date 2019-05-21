Michael Filosa, 85, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous 10 year battle with cancer. He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Ernesto and Lena (Verdone) Filosa. On May 17, 2019, Michael celebrated 65 years of marriage to his loving wife, Barbara (Bertsch) Filosa. Michael proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was self employed for some time doing masonry work and also worked for the Brick Layers Union IUBAC Local 1. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Enfield, and a member of the Elks. Michael was an avid member of the Mt. Carmel Society for many years. Michael was also a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed family gatherings. He was a great cook and made his own wine that many of his friends and family enjoyed. His family will especially miss his pizza and macaroni aioli. Michael will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, Michael is survived by a daughter, Maryann Nielsen and her husband, Bruce of Broad Brook; a son-in-law, Tim Ryan of Ellington; four grandchildren, Nicholas Colarusso and his wife, Kelli, of Concord, NH, Dominic Colarusso and his fiancee, Amanda of Chicopee, MA, Michael Ryan and his wife, Kathy and their son, Elliot, of Enfield, and Kevin Ryan and his wife, Cassandra of CA; two step-granddaughters, Kristen and Megan Nielsen and their families; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Ryan; and two sisters, Clementina Celli and Cecilia Merrow. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, CT. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to Mt. Carmel Society, 93 Park Ave, Enfield, CT 06082, to the John A Dequattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040, or to ECHN Hospice, 71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Reale and the nursing staff, especially Lenore, for their care and compassion. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.comForever in our hearts, Rest in Peace.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019