Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services

Michael Francis Keyes

Michael Francis Keyes Obituary
Michael Francis Keyes, 69, of 24 Goodrich Avenue, Cromwell, husband of Anastacia(Saavedra) Keyes, passed away on Saturday (February 15) at MidState Medical Center after a long courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family at his side. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Thomas F. Keyes and Margaret (Malloy) Keyes of Cromwell. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a Senior Quality Assurance Engineer at a Middletown manufacturing company for 45 years. He was a longtime member of the Cromwell Outboard Association. Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his children Jennie Erin Rivera and her husband Oscar Rivera, Michael Patrick Keyes, and Matthew Robert Keyes; a brother Thomas G. Keyes, of FL; and grandchildren Riley Patricia Keyes, Dylan Michael Keyes, and Grace Paulina Rivera. He was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Patricia (Flynn) Keyes. Family and Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday February 20th from 5-7 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT. A funeral mass will be held Friday February 21 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Church, Cromwell. Burial with military honors will take place immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2020
