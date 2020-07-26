Michael "Mickey" G. Festa, 87, of Avon, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with his beloved wife and daughter by his side. Mickey was born in Brooklyn, NY, 7th of 8 children, a son of the late Emanuel and Nancy Festa. He was a New York boy, having been raised in the Bronx and lived in Queens until moving to CT with his wife in 2003. Mickey proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war he worked as a metallurgist and as a real estate broker. He was also employed for many years as an Auto Parts Store manager. He will be dearly missed by his cherished wife of 65 years, Camille Alfano Festa, treasured daughter who meant the world to him, Rachel Festa of Simsbury, brother Vincent Festa of La Jolla, CA, sister Jean Chewens of Baldwinsville, NY, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews who also adored him. He was a very strong, athletic man, extremely family-oriented, who also loved the opera, and listening to the easy voices of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. His greatest joy was time spent with his family and enjoying any kind of event or task. These were always considered precious moments. Mickey was loved by his entire family. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon CT. A Funeral Service celebrating Mickey's life will be Wednesday, July 29th at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/39999102
. Everyone is invited to gather at 10:30 AM to share in a time of reflection prior to the service. Burial with Military Honors will conclude services at 1:00 PM in the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Mickey's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn. Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.