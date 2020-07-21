Michael George Orzechowski, Jr., 74, of East Granby, left this Earth on Friday, July 17, 2020, after heroically fighting through the aftermath of a stroke in early April. Michael was predeceased by his father, Michael G. Orzechowski, Sr. in 1985; and his mother, Margaret O'Neil Orzechowski in 2012. Michael's radiant smile was ever present, especially when surrounded by his dear family or while at a local East Granby basketball game, cheering quite enthusiastically for many years. Michael proudly worked for Hamilton Standard for many years, followed by his cherished work as a wonderful CNA for Farmington Valley VNA. Michael enjoyed volunteering for several organizations throughout his lifetime. He served on the Democratic Town Committee for East Granby, the East Granby Board of Education, Knights of Columbus, Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, East Granby Senior Club, and was a Eucharistic Minister and usher at his beloved St. Bernard's Church in Tariffville. Michael is already so dearly missed by his close family. He leaves his beautiful wife, Lorie Orzechowski of East Granby; his two daughters and best buddies, Marianne Orzechowski of Simsbury and Lisa Brennan and her husband Michael of Vernon; his brother, Joseph Orzechowski of Plainville; his one and only very favorite granddaughter, Zeo Brennan of Vernon, who was so sweetly treasured and enjoyed in his most recent years. His kitty, Tara, never left his side and he loved her so very much. His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 4-7 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury. Because of the current Covid Pandemic, you may also attend the service remotely by logging on to the Carmon website on Friday, July 24, 10 a.m. Please go to the obituary and click on the Video tab. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or House of Bread, 1453 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120 To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
