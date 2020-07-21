1/1
Michael G. Orzechowski
Michael George Orzechowski, Jr., 74, of East Granby, left this Earth on Friday, July 17, 2020, after heroically fighting through the aftermath of a stroke in early April. Michael was predeceased by his father, Michael G. Orzechowski, Sr. in 1985; and his mother, Margaret O'Neil Orzechowski in 2012. Michael's radiant smile was ever present, especially when surrounded by his dear family or while at a local East Granby basketball game, cheering quite enthusiastically for many years. Michael proudly worked for Hamilton Standard for many years, followed by his cherished work as a wonderful CNA for Farmington Valley VNA. Michael enjoyed volunteering for several organizations throughout his lifetime. He served on the Democratic Town Committee for East Granby, the East Granby Board of Education, Knights of Columbus, Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, East Granby Senior Club, and was a Eucharistic Minister and usher at his beloved St. Bernard's Church in Tariffville. Michael is already so dearly missed by his close family. He leaves his beautiful wife, Lorie Orzechowski of East Granby; his two daughters and best buddies, Marianne Orzechowski of Simsbury and Lisa Brennan and her husband Michael of Vernon; his brother, Joseph Orzechowski of Plainville; his one and only very favorite granddaughter, Zeo Brennan of Vernon, who was so sweetly treasured and enjoyed in his most recent years. His kitty, Tara, never left his side and he loved her so very much. His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 4-7 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury. Because of the current Covid Pandemic, you may also attend the service remotely by logging on to the Carmon website on Friday, July 24, 10 a.m. Please go to the obituary and click on the Video tab. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or House of Bread, 1453 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120 To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Rest in peace. You dear soul without a mean bone in Your body, kind and loving. I am sure you went straight to heaven
Sheila Daley
Family
July 21, 2020
do t know Michael. My condolences to family. I know Joseph from our lady of mercy church in plainville he is a wonderful friendly guy. So I know Michael was. He will be will jesus mary and all angels. And his family in heaven. God bless. Janice bob Monica gauvin
Janice gauvin
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Elaine and Michael Sponzo
July 20, 2020
So very sorry, Joe and family. My deepest sympathy.
Susan Marinelli
Friend
July 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
