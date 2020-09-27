Michael H. Castellani, 70, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1950 in Hartford, CT to the late Mario and Elda (Silva) Castellani. Michael completed his schooling in Hollywood, FL where he was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Class of 1969. Michael played football in high school and enjoyed reading, sports and going to movies. He spent 35 years in the dog training and racing industry. Michael is survived by his sister-in-law, Stella Castellani, his niece, Sharon Castellani, both of Oldsmar, FL, and his nephew, Michael B. Castellani, of St. Petersburg, FL. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard and Robert Castellani. A graveside service for Michael will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Greyhound Pets of America. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, or to view a live stream of the graveside service, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
