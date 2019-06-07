Home

Michael (Mike) Elkins, age 73, of Newington passed away on June 5, 2019. Mike was born on August 25,1945 to the late Margaret and William Elkins Sr. He made his home in Florida for over 20 years before returning to CT. He loved fishing and was an avid sports enthusiast. Mike is survived by his 5 children, Todd Elkins, Nichole Reyes, Kimberly Ackerman, Alicia Ackerman, and Lillian Garcia; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; his brother Herman, sister Sharon; and his longtime partner Sandy Peterson. Mike was predeceased by his brother William and sisters Marylou and Joyce. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetary in Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 7, 2019
