Michael H. Haberski
1964 - 2020
Michael H. Haberski, 56, of Bristol, CT and Westfield, MA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Mike was born on May 7, 1964 in New Britain to the late Henry and Evelyn (Del Conte) Haberski. He graduated from New Britain High School and went on to earn his BS in Accounting from CCSU. He was a member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Westfield, MA where he helped run the Take and Eat Program. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard and was a volunteer firefighter for over 10 years in Southington at Company #2. Mike had an adventurous spirit and an inquisitive mind. He loved to be outdoors biking, hiking, swimming and enjoying the environment around him He will be remembered for his laughter and smile, his caring nature and the love he bestowed on his family. Mike is survived by his longtime life partner, Cheryl Wood of Westfield, MA and his three daughters, Ashleigh, Rachael and Madison Haberski, all of Southington. He is also survived by two sisters, Lorry and Regina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Three Sisters Education Fund by visiting the Go-Fund-Me page, www.gofundme.com/three-sisters-education-fund. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St, Plantsville. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
