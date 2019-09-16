Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Michael Henry Chaves Obituary
Michael Chaves, 58, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 9th. He leaves his wife, Lori Kraft, his best friend, Ron Baker of Vernon, Jose Correia of Vernon and a brother Robert of Manchester. He is predeceased by his brother Eddie Chaves. Mike was an electrician for Modugno Electric for several years. Services are private. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT 06108 is entrusted with his arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 16, 2019
