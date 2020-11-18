Michael Ian Goldstein, 82, of Tolland, beloved husband of Caryl (Perry) Goldstein passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born July 30, 1938 in Derby, CT, the son of the late Nathan and Lillian (Adelman) Goldstein. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard on the USCG Cutter Spencer W-36, a weather ship from 1957-1960 as a damage control man. Mike and Caryl moved to Tolland from West Hartford to raise their family in 1963. He was a former member of the Tolland Volunteer Fire Department. After joining the University of Connecticut Police Department, he was assigned to Capital Region Crime Squad, and from there he was promoted to Field Supervisor for the Eastern Region Crime Squad. After being called back to the UCONN Campus in Storrs, he served as patrolman and achieved the rank of Lieutenant of the Detective Division before retiring. Additionally, he loved doing crossword puzzles and drawing, as he was very artistic. As a great auto mechanic, he loved motorcycles and hotrods. He built a family model train town, was an avid collector, and enjoyed playing in pool leagues. Mike was a true fan of The Grateful Dead, especially Jerry Garcia, his look-alike! He was a member of the American Legion Post 14, Rockville, CT, the Blue Knights motorcycle club, and the Harley Owners Group. Besides his loving wife, Caryl, he is survived by his three sons, Dale Kim Goldstein, Shane Goldstein and his wife Christina, and Darryl Goldstein and his wife Denise, and his four grandchildren, Daniel and Dylan Goldstein and Piper and Kristie Couture. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland. Per Mike's request, casual dress. Please abide by CDC and State recommendations, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans
or a charity of your choice
. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
.