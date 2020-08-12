1/1
Dr. Michael J. Bombara Ph.D.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 9, 2020, Michael John Bombara, PhD, 64, of South Windsor, Connecticut, died peacefully at home after a courageous 20 month battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born October 20, 1955 in Hartford, Connecticut to John P. and Mary (Walentokonis) Bombara, both deceased, Michael graduated from South Catholic High School in 1973 and the University of Connecticut in 1977, where he majored in Family Studies. Later, Michael obtained a Masters in Guidance Counseling from Central Connecticut State University, a Masters in Administration from the University of Connecticut, and a PhD in Educational Psychology from the University of Connecticut. For 40 years, Michael served students as a Guidance Counselor first for RHAM Middle School for 18 years, with 8 of those years as half time Assistant Principal, and later as a School Counselor at South Windsor High School for 21 years. In addition to his professional service, Michael recognized the importance of serving his community and volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 390 for 15 years. Michael himself was an Eagle Scout and mentored many on their path to Eagle Scout, as well as being recognized for his service by the Hockanum River District. Working with other South Windsor youth as one of the S.A.D.D. advisors, Michael was recognized twice by the Eastern Region of Connecticut Youth Services Association. Those who knew Michael knew him as a kind, loving, generous and very giving man. One of his last service ventures was leading a team of 110 on a fundraising walk raising thousands for pancreatic cancer research. As a young man Michael enjoyed serving as a lifeguard for the city of Hartford for 17 years. Michael was an avid swimmer, hiker, biker and runner, and on Thanksgiving could be found running the Manchester Road Race with his family cheering him on. He loved his dogs, national parks, Ansel Adams photography, American History and James Taylor. He loved watching UCONN sports and the NY Yankees, but his love for family and will to live was stronger. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ruth (Senger) Bombara, his children, Christopher Bombara and Aimee Bombara of South Windsor, a brother, Edward Bombara of South Windsor, his beloved cousin, Janice (Bombara) Rimiller, of Unionville, his mother-in-law, Marilyn Senger of South Windsor, his brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Jenifer Gossett of New Hartford, his niece, Allison & Jermaine Hastings of Camp Hill, PA, his nephew, Geoffrey Gossett of Ridgewood, NJ, and great niece and nephew, Natalie and Julian Hastings. Michael's family is deeply grateful to the unyielding support of friends and family, Troop 390 and the SWHS and RHAM staffs during his valiant fight, and for the faithful service of Hartford HealthCare. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Hospital, Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, PO Box 5037, Hartford, CT, 06102 or the Lusgarten Foundation, 415 Crossway Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY, 11797. A time of visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00am with a limited number of attendees. For those that choose or cannot attend, the funeral service will be streamed live using the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7746207. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, South Windsor. To leave an online condolence or to watch the service live, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. More than anything, in Michael's honor, "Don't be sad cause your sun is down, the night doesn't need your sorrow. Don't be sad cause the light is gone, just keep your mind on tomorrow." (James Taylor).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Burial
Center Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 11, 2020
Doc was a kind and good person with a heart of gold. As a scout leader he was phenominal. I will miss him. God bless.
Craig Oppenheimer
Friend
August 11, 2020
He was a kind and good person with a heart of gold. As a scout leader he was phenominal. I will miss him. God bless.
Craig Oppenheimer
Friend
August 11, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Angelica
August 12, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved