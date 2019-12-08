Home

Michael J. Chute, 67, of Southington, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 after a brief but hard-fought battle against esophageal cancer. Born August 28,1952 in New Britain to the late Gloria and Edward Chute. He was a 1970 graduate of Southington High School. In addition to his daughter, Lindsey (and Jon) DiPietro, Mike leaves behind a beloved grandson, Jaxson; his loving partner, Lin Napolitano; his brothers Ed (and Kathy) Chute, Al (and Sandy) Chute, Tom (and Mary Beth) Chute as well as their children and families, and numerous friends and relatives with whom he was very close. The family asks those who loved Mike to raise a glass and share some memories of a short life, well-lived on Sunday, December 15th, between 5-8PM at the Manor Inn in Southington. To read the complete obituary, please visit newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
