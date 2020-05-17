Michael J. Dixon
1972 - 2020
Michael J. Dixon, 48, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1972 in Hartford and grew up in East Hartford. He is the son of Linda Dixon of East Hartford and Gary Dixon of Bristol. Michael enjoyed fishing, especially with his friend Jay Pellett. In addition to his beloved parents, Michael is survived by his brother David Dixon of South Windsor and his life partner Marie Rivard and his niece, Megan (who he always called his favorite niece); his two sons, Jason Dixon of East Hartford, Matthew Dixon and his wife Amanda of St. Petersburg, FL and their children Jacob and Corine; and his daughter Kaitlyn Dixon of East Hartford and her son, Zaire who was his "little buddy". Due to the current health crisis, private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Michael's family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and therapists of Hartford HealthCare for the care they provided Michael. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's name, may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Seymour Street, P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
May 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
