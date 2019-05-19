Michael J. Forgetta, Jr., 54, of Simsbury, beloved son of the late Michael J. Forgetta, Sr. and Nina (Pagano) Forgetta, passed away at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hartford on November 10, 1964, he had lived in the area all his life. Michael attended high school and college preparatory courses at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, and he also served as an organist at St. Augustine Church in Hartford. He had extensive experience with leadership development, performance consulting and corporate training programs and worked in many capacities at both Aetna and ING, as well as for many years at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a realtor, regional trainer and director of education. He also worked as a presenter and trainer for several different conference organizations. Theater was his passion and he was extremely involved with The Little Theatre of Manchester, performing in countless plays and musicals and serving as their President from 1998-2002 and as their Artistic Director for many years. Michael will be forever missed by his three siblings, Daniel Forgetta and wife Terry of Wethersfield, Lydia Forgetta-Sheffield of Guilford and Aggie Dorio and husband Frank of Estero, FL; his niece, Alisa Collins and husband Landis of Wethersfield; his nephew, Matthew Dorio of Oregon and one dear great-nephew, Brandon Collins. He is also survived by many cousins, extended family members, co-workers and friends, as well as his faithful canine companion and best friend, Zoe. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Nathaniel "Skip" Sheffield.Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to The Little Theatre of Manchester, 177 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040 (online at www.littletheatreofmanchester.org) or the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Michael with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019