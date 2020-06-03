Michael J. Grabel, beloved husband of Patricia E. Grabel, died April 30, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Fla., from Alzheimer's disease. Michael was a long-time resident of Columbia, Conn., before moving to Port St. Lucie, Fla., in 2017. Michael was born on Oct. 2, 1946, in Braddock, Penn., to Jacob and Martha (Skinta) Grabel. He was raised in the greater Pittsburgh area and moved to southeastern Connecticut as a teenager. Michael graduated from Stonington High School and attended the University of Connecticut. He served in the U.S. Air Force from December 1965 to February 1969. After leaving the armed service, Michael had a long career in information technology, both as an employee and a consultant. Michael married Patricia Ewing on Nov. 21, 1970, in Newington. Together they enjoyed driving vacations across the United States and several trips overseas to Scotland. Michael was a tremendous fan of UConn basketball, both men's and women's. He was a supporter and season ticket holder for decades and attended every Final Four tournament. Michael was also a lifelong dog lover and took great care of the many dogs he adopted from shelters and pounds. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 49 years, Patricia, of Port St. Lucie; his brother, George Grabel and wife Joyce Anne of New London; and his sisters Martha Ann Watkins of Hampton; Lisa Harmon of New London; and Anna Labbe and husband Rick of Bradford, R.I. He will also be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Deborah Cullen and her husband David of Port St. Lucie; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents and nephews David Watkins and Ian Hart. Donations in his memory may be sent to Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 210572, Royal Palm Beach, Fla. 33411. Aycock Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie is helping the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



