Michael J. "Mickey" Kiro

Michael J. Kiro (Mickey) passed away on September 26, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas. He was born on March 31, 1941, to Stella (Opalach) & Michael Kiro of East Hartford, CT. Mickey married in 1966 and in 1978 moved his family to Texas. He work for Northrup Gurmman for many years, retiring in 2011. Mickey had a passion for cars & owned many different makes & models, as a young adult. Then in the later years, buying and selling resto mods of many makes & models. He loved them all!! In addition to his life partner, Patricia Wiseman, and his brother Richard J. Kiro and his wife Robin, Mickey is survived by his three children, Kimberly, Laurie, andMichael, Jr., and five grandchildren, Alexis, Sage, Faith, Kendall, and Kason.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2020.
