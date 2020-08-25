Michael J. Leigh, 73, of New Britain, CT loving husband of the late Jacqueline (Nadeau) Leigh, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Michael was born in Meriden, CT the eldest son of the late Hugh and Barbara (Cossette) Leigh. He had served in the Navy as a fire control technician and was a talented sheet metal worker, practicing his craft until his retirement in 2008. Michael is survived by his three daughters, Kristy Bellview and her husband Allen of New Britain, CT, Jessica Leigh of Burlington, CT and Rebecca Leigh of Southington, CT, his son James Leigh and his wife Lori of Southington, CT, his brother Mark Leigh and wife Nancy of Tolland, CT and his sister Barbara Shropshire and her husband Jim of Groveland, FL, his seven grandchildren; Chelsea Bellview, Emma Bellview, Maggie Bellview, Kevin Leigh, Eric Leigh, Amanda Leigh and Liam Delahunty as well as several nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his brother Jay Leigh. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the Leigh family or to share a memory of Michael, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM