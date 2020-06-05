Michael J. Maguder
1985 - 2020
It is with profound sadness we share that our beloved, Michael J. Maguder III, 35, of Bristol CT unexpectedly passed away on June 1, 2020. Michael was born on April 5, 1985 to Donald M. Maguder and the late Robin Vargas. Michael was a 2007 graduate of Newington High School. Michael was extremely artistic and he loved music. This shown through with his wonderful creative writing. He leaves to mourn his father and stepmother, Donald and Cynthia Maguder of Newington, sisters Nijona Williams of NY, April Maguder and Jennifer Maguder of NC, a stepbrother Dustin Williams of New Britain and a son Michael J. Maguder IV of Mansfield, TX. He will be dearly missed by many loving aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to Michael's desired charity, Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach, to serve victims of homelessness via https://briansangels.org/ or by sending a check to P.O. Box 2111, Bristol, CT 06010-2111.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 4, 2020
Have know mikey about a year i met him though helping the less fortunate in bristol we became good friends i am so saddened by this i will never hear again ITS MARC MARC THE PARTY SHARK LOVE YOU BRO. SAY HI DO MY DAUGHTER FOR ME
Marc Lozier
Friend
June 4, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you and may you find peace in knowing Michael knew how much he was loved.

Joyce Williams
Friend
June 4, 2020
When I was homeless he always had a way of making me smile and laugh always bring me up when Im done.
Haley Anderson
Friend
