Michael J. Malerba, 67, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after suffering over a long period of time with multiple illnesses. Mike is survived by his wife and the love of his life Dorothy (Dante) Malerba. He was born the son of John and Irene (Cardone) Malerba and had been a life long Manchester resident. He worked in medical administration and his last position was the CIO/VP for the Sisters of Providence Health System at Mercy Hospital. Mike was a member of UNICO, Mended Hearts Chapter 9 and CRT/RSVP Reads program at Highland Park School. He was an avid history buff, a collector of guns and swords and the proud owner of a 1931 Model "A". His love of golf led him to develop and patent the GROOVEEZ wedge. Besides his wife Dorothy, he is survived by his son Steven Dante of East Hartford, his sister Patricia Berdnick, his aunt Fran Lupacchino, Brother-in-law James Dante and many cousins, one nephew. Mike was also predeceased by his mother-in-law Ethelyn Sands. Funeral service will be held on Thursday July 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Tee of Connecticut Mark Moriarty Executive Director 55 Golf Club Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
