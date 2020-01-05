Hartford Courant Obituaries
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
872 Farmington Ave.
West Hartford, CT
Michael J. Molloy Obituary
Michael J. Molloy, 64, of Madison and West Hartford, died peacefully in his sleep Thursday Jan. 2 in West Hartford. Mike was the 5th of seven children of the late William D. and Mary Marie (Bates) Molloy. He was a graduate of Northwest Catholic H.S., St. Thomas Moore Prep., St. Michael's College in VT., and The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Mike began his career as a meat cutter for the former First National Stores and after graduation from the Culinary Institute he was a chef at The Harbor View in Stonington, The Café LaFayette in Madison and Forte's Gourmet Market and Catering in Guilford. Mike's joys were reading, fishing, cooking and conversation for and with family and friends. He is survived by his family; Sarah Riley (Bill) of Bloomfield, Randy Molloy (Eileen) of West Hartford, John of Boston, MA, Patricia Teich (Mark) of West Hartford, Jane Petroski (Larry) of Oxford and Mark (Jean Marie) Molloy of West Hartford, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours are Tuesday (Jan. 7th) from 6-8 p.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT. Friends are invited to join Mike's family for the celebration of his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (Jan. 8th) at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church 872 Farmington Ave. West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Donations in his memory may be made to Camp Rising Sun P.O. Box 472 Branford, CT 06405, a camp for children with cancer. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
