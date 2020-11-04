Michael Joseph Morris, 60 of West Hartford, CT, husband of Kathleen Morris, father of Michael Morris and Ashley Morris Flaherty, father-in-law to Drew Flaherty and brother to Rob Morris passed away suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020. The son of Jack and Joan Morris, Mike was born April 7, 1960, and grew up in the North End of Hartford, followed by West Hartford, CT. "Mercury" Mike was the unstoppable quarterback of the football team at Hall High School where he formed a close-knit group of friends and graduated in 1978. He later attended Greater Hartford Community and Central Connecticut State College, and became a Registered Radiologic Technologist at St. Francis Hospital. Mike's work ethic, pride in what he did, and care for his colleagues allowed him to form extended family everywhere he was employed. Mike was committed to his position at St. Francis Hospital and to being Chief Radiologic Technologist and Vice President of Finance and Operations at Avon Medical Group. Mike recently celebrated 20 years at Wilson-Cook Medical Inc. where his boss and friend, Al Tilbe presented him with Cook Endoscopy's most prestigious "Marsha Dreyer" award for being a passionate district manager who went above the call of duty and always put the patient first. Mike enjoyed contributing through his work and mentoring others, often lovingly referred to as "Uncle Mike". While Mike's work ethic was unparalleled, his main priority and joy in life came from being a family man; celebrating 34 beautiful years of marriage to the love of his life and raising his two children with strong moral values, especially kindness and gratitude. Michael took pride in becoming a part of the Dougherty family and was overjoyed the day he walked his daughter down the aisle to officially welcome his son-in-law, Drew into the family last summer. Michael was loyal, compassionate, and a true "helper", always there for those in need. When he wasn't holding court as "the Mayor", Mike took introspective time to dive into special projects, woodworking and tinkering with a beer in hand at his family vacation home in Onset, MA. While Mike leaves behind many family and close friends who will miss his humor, creativity, and advice; he is now at peace, reunited with his father Jack, mother Joan, brother John, and sisters Patty and Mary. Michael's family is grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and stories about Mike that they have received from around the world. Although Mike's life was cut short, and we all wish to see his smile, and hear his laugh one more time, the impact he made on the world is everlasting. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 6th from 4-7pm at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT. Michael's funeral will be held Saturday, November 7th at 10:00am (Covid 19 guidelines restrict Church attendance to 100) at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 N. Main St., West Hartford, CT, followed by a burial ceremony at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue, West Hartford. A link for live streaming the funeral service is available at https://youtu.be/gdIYoCZZRP8
. There are many ways to honor Mike including donating to Americares in Mike's memory, continuing Mike's legacy through acts of kindness and love; even something as simple as smiling and saying hello to someone you don't know. Mike's family wants you to celebrate Mike's life and hopes you will share your memories and stories with them at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
