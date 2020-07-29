Chester, CT - Michael Joseph Tiezzi, 57, passed away on July 15th, 2020 in his home. Born in Chester, CT to Richard and Darlene Tiezzi, he served in the United States Navy, had a long career in construction and enjoyed coaching Tri-Town Youth football after he himself played in High School. A loving father, step father, grandfather, and brother, he leaves behind his children, Aaron (Beth) Tiezzi, Troy Tiezzi (Nikole Indermaur), Madison Tiezzi and Carter Tiezzi, as well as Allyson Preble (Max Laitinen-Carnevale), Amanda Preble (Michael Squire), and Amber Preble. He leaves behind his grandchildren AJ, Grant and Ellie; his sister, Ellen McDougall and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his yellow lab, Blue. Lastly, he leaves behind the love of his life, Paulette Heft. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Darlene Tiezzi. Graveside services will be held August 8th at 11 am at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River, CT. There will be a Michael Tiezzi memorial fund through Essex Savings Bank for those who would like to make a donation.



