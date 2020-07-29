1/1
Michael J. Tiezzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester, CT - Michael Joseph Tiezzi, 57, passed away on July 15th, 2020 in his home. Born in Chester, CT to Richard and Darlene Tiezzi, he served in the United States Navy, had a long career in construction and enjoyed coaching Tri-Town Youth football after he himself played in High School. A loving father, step father, grandfather, and brother, he leaves behind his children, Aaron (Beth) Tiezzi, Troy Tiezzi (Nikole Indermaur), Madison Tiezzi and Carter Tiezzi, as well as Allyson Preble (Max Laitinen-Carnevale), Amanda Preble (Michael Squire), and Amber Preble. He leaves behind his grandchildren AJ, Grant and Ellie; his sister, Ellen McDougall and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his yellow lab, Blue. Lastly, he leaves behind the love of his life, Paulette Heft. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Darlene Tiezzi. Graveside services will be held August 8th at 11 am at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River, CT. There will be a Michael Tiezzi memorial fund through Essex Savings Bank for those who would like to make a donation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fountain Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 28, 2020
Mike was a great guy! Always had a smile. As his classmate I remember him for his sports and his sense of humor.
My condolences to all he left behind. Thoughts and prayers. Heaven gained another Angel!
Sherry Davis
Classmate
July 28, 2020
Mr.Tiezzi was one of the first and only coaches that made a influence on my life. I continued to see him afterwards for years to come and was just and outstanding hum being. I’m sorry for your loss.
Kennedy Nichols
Acquaintance
July 28, 2020
My life has been better because you were my friend. Love and my deepest sympathy to all your family and those that called you friend.
Autumn Banning
Friend
July 28, 2020
Aaron and Ellen- So sorry for your loss. He left way too soon! Treasure the memories you have and know he will always be watching over your families. My deepest condolences!
Robin Henry Amburn
Family
July 28, 2020
We are sorry for your loss... Michael was a great guy....

Sandy and Renee Alonzo
Sandy and Renee Alonzo
Friend
July 28, 2020
This world has lost a Heartfelt, Caring, Loving individual and he will not be forgotten. His commitment to his children speaks volumes about the man he was. Son, Big Brother, Uncle and Friend to many. R.I.P. We will truly, truly Miss You Michael.
JoAnn Lockwood
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved