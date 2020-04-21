|
Michael James Hart 30 of Burlington, Ct passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020. Mike has left and will always be with us. He passed away by himself, which is partly how he felt everyday of his life. He battled vices, but the biggest one was within. DRUGS!! crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin etc. Depression, anxiety that took away our son, Mike. He chose a path that ultimately ended his life. No matter how much we as parents tried and tried over and over to help him, he still went back. He always said, "devil on one shoulder and angel on the other, devil won. Fly away with the angels. His mother Cindy and father Jim along with those with whom he was close were able to see him battle his demons. We also saw the great strides he made and the true love he had for certain things, like basketball, cards, the gym and most importantly his daughter Lilly. He was a huge Patriots and Celtics fan as well as sports of all types. Mike was a funny and caring person, he aimed to put a smile on every ones face. Whether out in public or in the recovery world, when you met Mike he made an impact on you. Mike is survived by his mother, father and beloved brother Matt and his loving daughter, Lilly. Aunts Brenda, Marie, Karen, Laura and his uncle Pat, cousins Schuyler, Haley, Rebecca and Dimock. He left behind three grandparents and one great grandparent, as well as Lillys' maternal family. Our son, be at peace know you are loved now and always. You will live in every thing we do. There will be no service at this time, but we hope you will celebrate him with us in the early summer. Love mom and dad.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020