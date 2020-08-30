Michael "Mike" James LaPlante 69 of Cheshire, Connecticut a beloved brother, father and "G-Pa" passed away July 20th, 2020. Mike was born in Southington and raised in Farmington CT. After attending Tunxis Community College, he became a member of the United States Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War. He returned home to Connecticut where he enjoyed his life. He spent most of his time with his family & friends and cheering on the New York Yankees! He loved fishing, hunting, his dogs, and The New York Yankees, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He loved more than anything being a "G-Pa". He was able to live next door to his son and family for the last 7 years seeing them as much as possible. He was a dedicated man with a hard work ethic and spent the last 20 years working for Idex Corp in Bristol, Ct. He is survived by his two children Jennifer LaPlante DeBula (Bryan)of Vero Beach, Florida and Ivan Michael LaPlante (Jennifer) of Cheshire Connecticut, three grandchildren Jake (Vero Beach, FL), Emma and Mikey (Cheshire ,CT), two sisters Iva-ann of (Bristol, Ct.) and Jackie (Frank) of Vero Beach, FL and two nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Mildred LaPlante of Farmington, CT and brother Pete LaPlante of Landoff, New Hampshire. Due to the pandemic a future celebration of life will take place. Mike had a big heart and generously donated to many charities. In his honor, the family is accepting donations to help the homeless in his community. Please send your donation to Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach PO Box 2111 Bristol, CT 06010-2111 or on-line at briansangels.org