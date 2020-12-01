Michael Jarnutowski, 87, of Newington, entered into eternal peace at home on Monday, November 30, 2020, under the care of Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice Care and Visiting Angels. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Beaudoin) Jarnutowski for 42 years until Theresa's death in 2001. Born in Gardlin, Poland, Michael lived in Newington for almost 60 years and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Michael immigrated to the United States in 1949 and worked at various jobs in the New Britain area until he joined the United States Army in 1954 and served during the Korean War. In the Army, Michael learned to cook and used that skill after his honorable discharge to become a chef at several Hartford/New Britain area restaurants before venturing into self-employment along with his wife Theresa with Michael's Catering service. Michael and Theresa successfully ran this catering service along with several other family members for many years before transferring ownership to his son John. Michael is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law: David Jarnutowski and Kathy Kirwin of Wethersfield, Robert and Jeanne Jarnutowski of Monroe, and John and Ann Jarnutowski of Rocky Hill, along with four grandchildren: Emily, Ryan and Colin Jarnutowski of Monroe and Gregory Jarnutowski of Rocky Hill. It is with great sorrow that the Jarnutowski family has lost its patriarch and loved one. Please rejoice and celebrate in prayer as Michael has returned to his wife Theresa and the Lord. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. He will be laid to rest with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Visitation will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice Care, 81 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.