Michael Joseph D'Italia, 55, of Gaithersburg, MD died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, July 21, 2019 of an apparent heart condition. He is survived by his daughters Sarah Ogle of Cheyenne, WY and Emily D'Italia of Tuscaloosa, AL, and two granddaughters Cambria and Adeline. They were the greatest joy of his life. He leaves behind his parents Terry and Catherine D'Italia of Hartford, CT, his sister, brother-in-law, and nieces Mary Beth, Brian, Scout and Molly Crafts of West Hartford, aunts Cynthia Sommers of Savannah, GA, and Mary Lou Deeley of Ormond Beach, FL, uncle Paul D'Italia of Bolton, CT, cousins, and many close friends who adored him and will miss him every day. Michael grew up in Hartford and moved to Gaithersburg as an adult. He worked as an account rep at Navistar Direct Marketing in Frederick, MD where he was loved and respected by his colleagues and clients. He was insatiably curious, loved art, science, history, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, and all kinds of learning, and had a keen mind for trivia. He spent hours exploring the museums of the Smithsonian and sought out museums wherever he traveled. He loved baseball, rooting for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, and especially dedicated himself to his love of soccer, sharing his time and talent with the Potomac Soccer Association and Maryland State Youth Soccer Association. Michael was a delightful and deeply compassionate soul. He was profoundly troubled by hate and injustice of any kind, and these last few years had been particularly rough on him. His primary view on life was Namaste, meaning I bow to the divine in you; I honor the light in you - a recognition that all souls are the same, each of us forever interconnected. If you would like to make a contribution in Michael's memory, please donate to the social justice, human rights, or arts organization of your choice. He would love that. A private celebration of Michael's life will be held at the family's discretion. We are lucky to have had him. He was loved like you wouldn't believe. May his memory be a blessing to you.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019