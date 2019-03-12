"So far away from where you are; these miles have torn us worlds apart. And I miss you…yeah, I miss you. So far away from where you are; standing underneath the stars and I wish you were here with me. I miss the years that were erased. I miss the way the sunshine would light up your face. I miss all the little things I never thought they'd mean everything to me. Yeah, I miss you…and I wish you were here with me." -LifehouseDearest Michael, today we celebrate your life. You gave us all so many gifts in your brief time here. We remember everything about you, your love, your laughter and sense of humor, your smile, your beautiful blue eyes, all the funny things you did and said, your friendship, and your great big heart. Thirty-five years ago you made me a mother and your life was one of the greatest gifts I have received. You lived life to the fullest and we were all so lucky to have you in our lives. Tonight, we will sing a song for a heart so big. Happy Birthday in heaven Boo-Boo. May you have peace in paradise and one day we will dance together again. May God bless you and keep you. You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts. With love, always and forever, Mom, Ryan, Joe, Reilly Rose, Jackie, Cooper, Grandma, and all of your faithful friends. "For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." Matthew 6:21 Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary