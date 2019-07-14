"A butterfly lights beside us, and for a moment its beauty and glory belong to our world. But then it flies on.. and although we wished it could have stayed, we feel so lucky to have seen it." Our sweet Michael, we remember you today as we have since you left us fifteen years ago today. It is unbelievable that so much time has passed. Like the butterfly, your time here was brief, yet the beauty and glory of your life remains in our hearts always. We remember you and all that you loved: your family and friends, sitting around the family dinner table, playing video games with your brothers, driving your precious 'Chubs" everywhere, your love of cooking, turkey club sandwiches, fried clams and donuts, the old green Suburban, Block Island, snowboarding...we remember everything about you. You loved the simple things in life and all that was true and genuine. You understood early on what mattered most. You live with us now in a different way and though we cannot see you, we still love and need you by our sides, you make us laugh and smile and not a day goes by that we do not think of you...May God bless you always and keep you safe. May you have found peace in paradise. And one day Boo-Boo, we will all dance together again. You are always on our minds and remain forever in our hearts. "For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." (Matthew 6:21) With love always, Mom, Ryan, Joe, Reilly, Jack, Cooper, Grandma, and all of your special friends Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019