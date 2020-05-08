Michael Joseph Rocheleau 10-02-50 - 04-29-20 Michael – "Mike" to those who knew him - was born in Hartford, CT to Margaret (Jones) Rocheleau and Joseph Rocheleau, the first of four children. Mike attended grade school at Oak Hill School for the Blind and was among the first students in CT with disabilities to join mainstream public schools, attending Silas Deane Junior High School and Wethersfield High School, graduating in 1969. Mike went on to study at and graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Quinnipiac College in Hamden, CT, where he made many acquaintances, some of whom became fast, lifelong friends. Post-graduation, Mike pursued a four-decade long career at the State of CT Labor Department, where he served as a valued resource for those seeking labor law information and assistance. Naturally curious and a voracious reader, Mike held well-formed, strong (some might even say provocative) opinions on a wide variety of topics, and loved nothing more than to hold court and discuss politics and social matters late into the night and wee hours of the morning, often over a Guinness or two. An enthusiastic WWUH University of Hartford radio fan and listener, Mike had a keen interest in technology and counter-culture, was an avid audiophile, enjoyed music of many genres, and took great pleasure in attending live concerts, listening to music at home, and discussing various musical artists. He had a wide-ranging sense of humor and a stubborn streak a mile wide, as those who knew him can attest. Perhaps more than anything else, though, Mike enjoyed going to the beach and sitting in the hot summer sun with a beer, good food, and the company of friends. Above all, Mike was a kind man. He was generous to a fault and would help anyone who asked, in any way he could. We will remember his ready smile and laughter, his persistence and strength in the face of adversity, honor the fierce love his community of friends and family held for him, and are grateful that he touched and enriched our lives. Mike is survived by his close friends and family – Stan Gellar of New London, CT, Jim Coulter and Sharon Denson of West Hartford, CT, Chris Robbins of Agawam, MA, The Robbins Family of Enfield, CT, The Coughlin Family of Agawam, MA, his care-giver Felicia Coughlin of Wethersfield, CT, his sister Muriel of Niantic, CT, brother Bob of Stalbridge, UK, and brother James of Waukesha, WI. Mike was predeceased by his lifelong friend and close companion, Tim Robbins, of Wethersfield, CT. Michael's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Homes. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. Donations may be made to The National Federation of the Blind, https://www.nfb.org/donate
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.