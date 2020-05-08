I am heartbroken at the loss of this loyal and wonderful man who I considered a true friend and phenomenal person. His contagious smile and shining personality always made me feel so happy. He had been through so many difficult times, yet never lost his sense of humor. We loved discussing music and George Carlin. He was a fine person. I will forever grieve his loss. My condolences go to his caregiver, Felicity, who was so wonderful to him. The world has lost a tremendous man.

Pat Yagmin

Acquaintance