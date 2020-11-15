Michael Joseph Vanderlaan, 73, of Avon, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born in Muskegon, MI on March 29, 1947, to William and Isabel (Nicolai) Vanderlaan. Michael was a graduate of Ferris State University and had been employed as a Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a financial wizard, and enjoyed day trading and reading. He is survived by his sister, Ellen Stibitz; brother, Thomas Vanderlaan and wife Ruth and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary Sidock. Burial took place in Restlawn Cemetery in Muskegon, MI. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Michael's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.