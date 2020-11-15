1/
Michael Joseph Vanderlaan
Michael Joseph Vanderlaan, 73, of Avon, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born in Muskegon, MI on March 29, 1947, to William and Isabel (Nicolai) Vanderlaan. Michael was a graduate of Ferris State University and had been employed as a Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a financial wizard, and enjoyed day trading and reading. He is survived by his sister, Ellen Stibitz; brother, Thomas Vanderlaan and wife Ruth and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary Sidock. Burial took place in Restlawn Cemetery in Muskegon, MI. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Michael's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Restlawn Cemetery
November 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Yvonne Johnson
November 9, 2020
I worked with Mike back in the early 70s at Ott Chemical. A good Accountant, a good guy, and a good friend. Condolences to the family.
Martin Stewart
Coworker
