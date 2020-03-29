|
Michael Kaminski, 67, of Bristol, passed away at Bristol Hospital on March 17, 2020. Born in Hartford on October 15, 1952, the son of the late Julian and Stefanie (Druzolowski) Kaminski Michael worked for many years as a courier for a courier service. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Robertson. A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020