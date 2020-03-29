Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kaminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kaminski


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Kaminski Obituary
Michael Kaminski, 67, of Bristol, passed away at Bristol Hospital on March 17, 2020. Born in Hartford on October 15, 1952, the son of the late Julian and Stefanie (Druzolowski) Kaminski Michael worked for many years as a courier for a courier service. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Robertson. A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now