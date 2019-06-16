Home

Michael Kandrysawtz Jr. Obituary
Kandrysawtz, Jr. Michael Michael Joseph Kandrysawtz, Jr., passed away on June 10, 2018. Owner of Elite Tile for many years, he was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of over 60 years, Shirley Ann Kandrysawtz, his two sons Michael Kandrysawtz III and his wife Beth Kandrysawtz, David Lee Kandrysawtz and his wife Lisa Warren, his daughter Christine Kandrysawtz her daughter and his granddaughter Amanda Swanson, granddaughters Kathy and Aliza Kandrysawtz, his brother Ken Kandrysawtz and his sister Linda Kandrysawtz. Michael was a generous man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held Friday (June 21) at 11:30am in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. NEW HARTFORD
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
