Michael Galayda, 67 of Dublin Ohio, died peacefully while surrounded by his immediate family on Sunday June 28, 2020 after a courageous two-and-a-half-year long battle with cancer. He was predeceased in death by his father Michael P. Galayda in 1999, his mother Rose B. Galayda in 2012 and his brother Paul Galayda in 1966. He was born in Southington CT on January 7, 1953. He was one of three children of Michael and Rose (Babinetz) Galayda, with brothers Paul and James. During his high school years, he was an avid track and field runner holding multiple state records which spanned four decades. Mike worked in high school at Southington Association of Retarded Children (SARC) where he mentored and counseled special needs children, like his brother Paul. Following high school, Mike was selected to attend United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York. Several years later he elected to study engineering at University of Connecticut. In the early 2000's Mike attended Mount Vernon Nazarene College for a Bachelor of Arts in Business. Mike fell in love with his high school sweetheart Anndrea and were married in 1980. They lived in several areas during their forty-year marriage including Parsippany NJ, Rochester NY, Northridge CA and finally settled in Dublin, Ohio where they raised their son Philip along with several Smooth Fox Terriers. Mike continued his passion for health and fitness by jogging every other day for over forty-seven years. Mike was employed as an analytical engineer for Moyno Industrial Products/NOV based in Springfield OH for 37 years; where he was able to travel the world providing customized hardware for a myriad of industrial applications. His friends, neighbors and family were continually impressed through his civic dedication and innate ability to reach out and help those in need. He was known to his neighbors as Mr. "G", "the mole catcher" and his ability to "up-cycle" trash into useable objects. Mike enjoyed music of the 50s/60s, country, bluegrass, and mariachi bands; participated in hobbies of: woodworking, home improvement, stock car spectating with his son Philip and road-trips to his hometown of Southington CT. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Anndrea (Bohigian) Galayda; Son Philip Galayda of Bridgeport CT and family dog Jackson. His brother, James Galayda and his wife Linda of Inverness FL. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins residing in the New England area. Mass services will be held at 11am on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at The Church of St. Dominic, located at 1050 Flanders Road, Southington CT. A luncheon for family and friends will be held 1-4pm at the Bella Vista at Hawks Landing Country Club, located at 201 Pattonwood Dr, Southington CT. In lieu of flowers, consider donating some of your valuable time and skills to your local association for those with special needs or other similar advocacy organization. Alternatively, donations may be made to The Arc of Southington who help the local community by educating, empowering, supporting, and advocating for people with disabilities. Please visit: https://arcsouthington.org/product-category/donations/
for more information.