Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map

Michael L. Harris


1952 - 2020
Michael L. Harris Obituary
Michael Leon Harris, 67, departed this life on February 22, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1952 in Batesburg, SC to the late Johnny Leaphart and Corine Jones Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Denise Harris; daughters, Shauntelle and Talea Harris; and granddaughter Jada Walker. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 from 9:00AM – 11:00AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, 102 East Street, Windsor, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
